Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.94 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.57.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.