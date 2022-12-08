Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. American Well makes up 2.0% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Well worth $78,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Well by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 899,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,121,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,791,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 206,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

AMWL stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,425 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

