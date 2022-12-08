Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$86,113.53 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$86,113.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,690,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,845,959.66.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$291.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Calfrac Well Services

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.