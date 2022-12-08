Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,552 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.31.

