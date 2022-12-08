Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after purchasing an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,033,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 466,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.