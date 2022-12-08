Callan Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

