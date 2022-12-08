Callan Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

