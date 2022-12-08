Callan Capital LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $447,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.74. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

