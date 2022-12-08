Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

