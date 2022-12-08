Callan Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 399,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FNDE stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

