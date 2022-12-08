Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GSLC stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

