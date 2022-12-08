Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,102,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 917,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,534,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

