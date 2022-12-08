Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.
Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.1 %
CPE opened at $36.59 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
