Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.1 %

CPE opened at $36.59 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.