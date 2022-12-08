Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.43

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.43 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.54). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.49), with a volume of 2,005 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.41.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.