Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.36

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.36 and traded as low as $41.47. Camden National shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 31,393 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

