Caption Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 390,016 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,912 shares of company stock worth $4,968,950 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.