Caption Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Caption Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $180.30 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

