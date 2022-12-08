Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,605 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

EPC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 2,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,720. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

