Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 406,055 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 20,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,341. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

