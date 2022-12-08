Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 287.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth $30,386,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,295.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,182 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

