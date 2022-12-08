Captrust Financial Advisors Has $76,000 Holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.
Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of POTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,076. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.