Captrust Financial Advisors Has $76,000 Holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of POTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,076. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

