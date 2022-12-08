Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $75,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 43.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Getty Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Getty Realty by 9.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,128. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.