Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $77,000 Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

