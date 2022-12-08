Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,487 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,541.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

BSY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

