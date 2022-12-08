Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,519. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.