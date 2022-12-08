Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,253.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,214. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

