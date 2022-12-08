Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.64 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.64 billion and approximately $230.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.32 or 0.07306329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,253,180 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

