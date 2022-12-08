CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,041. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.