CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.49. CarGurus shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 17,826 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

CarGurus Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

