Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 26,108 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

