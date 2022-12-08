Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.71. 30,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

