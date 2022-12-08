Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,197,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 611,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after buying an additional 618,334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 15,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,433. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

