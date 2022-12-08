Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.80. 2,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,023. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71.

