Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $616,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

