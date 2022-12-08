Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4,531.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 649,447 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,022,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,237. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.