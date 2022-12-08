Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 191,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,889,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.54. 39,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.40 and a 200 day moving average of $393.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

