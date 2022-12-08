Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

