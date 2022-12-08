Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,393. The company has a market cap of $291.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

