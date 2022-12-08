Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 80,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

