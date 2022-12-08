Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 11.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. 287,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,284,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carvana Trading Up 17.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $847.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

