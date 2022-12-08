Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 192,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,447,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market cap of $723.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.