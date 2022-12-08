Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.