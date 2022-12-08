Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

