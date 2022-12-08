Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
CARV stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.