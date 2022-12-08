Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $16.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,841. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

