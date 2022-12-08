Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0295

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $311.57 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,340,642,733 coins and its circulating supply is 10,569,009,720 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,339,133,784 with 10,567,603,442 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02972033 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,489,559.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

