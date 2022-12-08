Casper Reaches One Day Volume of $4.25 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Casper has a total market cap of $307.89 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00506741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.16 or 0.30289396 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,342,159,951 coins and its circulating supply is 10,570,423,704 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,341,403,681 with 10,569,718,892 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02929087 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,161,590.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.