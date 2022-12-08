CastleKnight Management LP Buys New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $9,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

