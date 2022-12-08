CastleKnight Management LP Buys New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $9,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
ULCC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.