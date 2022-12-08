CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 228,100 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.29% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

DBD opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

