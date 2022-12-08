CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 6,100 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

