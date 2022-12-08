CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

