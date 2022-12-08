CastleKnight Management LP Has $757,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $308.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

